Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 15 February 2022

Gold rates today, 15 February 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 46,300 with a fall of Rs. 510 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,510 with a fall of Rs. 550. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 510 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,510 with a fall of Rs. 550.



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,510 Rs. 68,600 Bangalore Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,510 Rs. 68,600 Kerala Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,510 Rs. 68,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 46,300 Rs. 50,510 Rs. 68,600