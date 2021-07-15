Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 15 July 2021

Gold rates today, 15 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Thursday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,900 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,990 with a surge of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,990 with a surge of Rs. 110.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,900 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,990 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 100 and Rs. 48,990 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a surge of Rs. 110.



On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 69,200 with a slash of Rs. 5200 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 69,200 with a slash of Rs. 200.



The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.



Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,990 Rs.69,200 Hyderabad Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,990 Rs.69,200 Kerala Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,990 Rs.69,200 Vizag Rs. 44,900 Rs. 48,990 Rs.69,200

Investment in gold in Hyderabad



While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.

