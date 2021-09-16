Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 16 September 2021

Gold rates today, 16 September 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last two days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,300 with a surge of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,330 with a surge of Rs. 340. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs 310 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a surge of Rs. 340.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,300 with a surge of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,330 with a surge of Rs 340. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 310 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a surge of Rs. 340.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,700 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,400.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.