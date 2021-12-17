Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges- 17 December 2021

Gold rates today, 17 December 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,310 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,310 with a hike of Rs. 310 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of Rs. 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,310 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,310 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 310 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of 330. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,100 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,300 The gold prices in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala,and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs. 65,100 Bangalore Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs 62,300 Kerala Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs. 65,100 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs. 65,100