Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 19 March 2022

Gold rates today, 19 March 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rate in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,450 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,770 with a hike of Rs. 170. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,450 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,770 with a hike of Rs. 160.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,450 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,770. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 47,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 51,760 with a hike of Rs. 160.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 72,300 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 72,300.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam





City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,770 Rs. 72,300 Bangalore Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,770 Rs. 72,300 Kerala Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,770 Rs. 72,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,770 Rs. 72,300





Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.