Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges- 2 October 2021
Gold rates today, 2 October 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,400 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 2 October 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,400 with a hike of Rs.350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,350 with a hike of Rs 390. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,400 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,350 with a hike of Rs. 390
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.59,500
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.63,700
Kerala
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.63,700
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.63,700