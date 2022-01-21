Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 21 January 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,560 with a hike of Ra. 460 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,710 with a surge of Rs. 510. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,560 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 460 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,710 with a hike of Rs. 510.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 68,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 68,700.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam