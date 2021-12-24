Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 24 December 2021

Gold rates today, 24 December 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been surges. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,350 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,480 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,350 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,480 with a hike of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,350 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,480 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,350 per 10 gram of 22 carats with hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,480 with a hike of Rs. 220.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,200 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,300

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

