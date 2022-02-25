Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 25 February 2022

Gold rates today, 25 February 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,260 with a hike of Rs. 1260 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,560 with a hike of Rs. 1380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,260 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 1260 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,560 with a hike of Rs. 1380.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,260 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,560. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 47,260 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 1260 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,560 with a hile of Rs. 1380. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 72,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 72,700. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,260 Rs. 51,560 Rs. 72,700 Bangalore Rs. 47,260 Rs. 51,560 Rs. 72,700 Kerala Rs. 47,260 Rs. 51,560 Rs. 72,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,260 Rs. 51,560 Rs. 72,700

