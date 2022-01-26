Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 26 January 2022

Gold rates today, 26 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam had hiked. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,750 with a hike of Rs. 260 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,910 with a hike of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 260 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,910 with a hike of Rs. 280.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,750 with a hike of Rs 260 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,910 with a hike of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 260 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,910 with a hike of Rs. 280. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 68,200 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 68,200. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,910 Rs. 68,200 Bangalore Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,910 Rs. 68,200 Kerala Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,910 Rs. 68,200 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,910 Rs. 68,200