Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 29 August 2021

Gold rates today, 29 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates have bee choppy in the recent past without a constant rise or fall. Going by the prices in the past two months, tue gold rates have fallen by a Rs. 8000 change and from the last three week it has seen a hike. However, according to today's market the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,550 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,600 with a hike of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with a hike of Rs. 160.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,550 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,60p with a hike of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,550 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 150 and Rs. 48,600 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a hike of Rs. 160. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 68,700 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,800. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.68,700 Hyderabad Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.63,800 Kerala Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.68,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,550 Rs. 48,600 Rs.63,800