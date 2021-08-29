Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 29 August 2021
Gold rates today, 29 August, 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 44,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 29 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates have bee choppy in the recent past without a constant rise or fall. Going by the prices in the past two months, tue gold rates have fallen by a Rs. 8000 change and from the last three week it has seen a hike. However, according to today's market the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,550 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,600 with a hike of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,600 with a hike of Rs. 160.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.68,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.63,800
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.68,700
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 44,550
|Rs. 48,600
|Rs.63,800