Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 12 June 2021

Gold rates today on 12 June 2021: The gold rates today have seen a hike today after a day's fall on Friday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,300. The gold rates, which have fell down by Rs. 100 approximately has rose to Rs. 300 to Rs. 330. Overall gold rates were moderately down in the recent past as the investors are in cautious amid US inflation data.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 46,100 with a hike of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 300 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 330.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 46,100 with a hike of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,300 with a hike of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed same trends with Rs. 46,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat witha surge of Rs. 300 and Rs. 50,300 for 10 gram of 24 carat gold with Rs. 330 hike

On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 77,300 with a hike of 1200 and at Bangalore and Kerala silver rates closed at Rs 72,400 with Rs. 1000 hike.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.77,300 Hyderabad Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.72,400 Kerala Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.77,300 Vizag Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.72,400

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts says gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, jewelry markets.

Investment on gold in Hyderabad

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.