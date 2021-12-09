Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam unaltered - 09 December 2021

Gold rates today, 09 December 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. However, the gold rates have been choppy from the last month and on the overall the rates have been decreased. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,960 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,050 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,960 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,050 with a hike of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,960 wit a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,050 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,960 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,050 with a hike of Rs. 220. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,400 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,900 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 44,960 Rs. 49,050 Rs. 65,500 Bangalore Rs. 44,960 Rs. 49,050 Rs 61,600 Kerala Rs. 44,960 Rs. 49,050 Rs. 65,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,960 Rs. 49,050 Rs. 65,500