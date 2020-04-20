Gold rates today increase slightly in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 20 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 20 April 2020: The gold rates after being volatile for the past week have seems a slight variation across all metro cities with a hike of Rs. 10. According the market experts, the prices are as follows. The gold rate in Delhi have increased by Rs. 10 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,990 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,560.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have per ten gram of 22 carat tagged Rs. 40,520 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is tagged at Rs. 44,210.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat rose by Rs. 10 to Rs. 40,940 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also jumped up by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,370.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is up by Rs. 10 to Rs 42,210 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also rose by Rs. 10 to Rs. 43,210

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.10 to Rs. 41,160.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,990 Rs. 44,560 Rs.41,160 Chennai Rs. 40,520 Rs. 44,210 Rs.41,160 Kolkata Rs. 40,940 Rs.43, 370 Rs.41,160 Mumbai Rs. 42,210 Rs. 43,210 Rs.41,160



