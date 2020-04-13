Gold rates today increases slightly in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 13 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 13 April have seen an increase in India on Monday due to the increase in rates at international markets. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a hiked slightly at some cities on Monday. Gold rates in Delhi have gone up by Rs. 10 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,570 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,970.

Gold rate in Chennai is increased by Rs.14 to Rs 40,430 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat is increased by Rs.10 at 44,100.

While the gold prices in Kolkata are increased by Rs.10 to Rs 41,770 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 10 increased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,490

In commercial capital Mumbai gold price is increased by Rs. 15 to Rs 42,770 per 10 grams of 22-carat and the Gold price of ten gram of 24 carat is at also gone up by Rs. 15 to Rs. 43,770 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.50 to Rs. 41,150.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,570 Rs. 44,970 Rs.41,150 Chennai Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,100 Rs.41,150 Kolkata Rs. 41,770 Rs.44, 490 Rs.41,150 Mumbai Rs. 42,770 Rs. 43,770 Rs.41,150



