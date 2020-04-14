Gold rates today jumps to all time high in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, & Mumbai - 14 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 14 April 2020: the Gold rates have seen a big jump in India on Tuesday with the increase in rates at the international level. The rates, which were fluctuating for the past few days have seen a hike at all metro cities on Tuesday. Gold rate of 916 purity in Delhi has gone up by Rs. 550 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,120 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 150 to Rs. 45,120.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,120 Rs. 45,120 Rs.41,300 Chennai Rs. 40,840 Rs. 44,500 Rs.41,300 Kolkata Rs. 41,990 Rs.44, 770 Rs.41,300 Mumbai Rs. 42,920 Rs. 43,920 Rs.41,300

Gold rate in Chennai:

Gold rate in Chennai is gone up by Rs.410 to Rs 40,840 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat is also jumped up by Rs. 400 to 44,500.

Gold rate in Kolkata:

In Kolkata, the gold rates are increased by Rs.220 to Rs 41,990 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 280 increased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,770

Gold rate in Mumbai:

In commercial capital Mumbai gold price is increased by Rs. 150 to Rs 42,920 per 10 grams of 22-carat and the Gold price of ten-gram of 24 carat is also gone up by Rs. 150 to Rs. 43,920 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs. 150 to Rs. 41,300.