Gold rates today jumps to all time high in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 28 April, 2020

Gold rates today 28 April, 2020: The gold has been on rise for last two consecutive days and continued to jump further with a huge margin on Tuesday morning. The gold rates have been on rise despite shut down of stores amod lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak. Let us see the prices on 28 April 2020.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 2030 to Rs. 45,150 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 1620 to Rs. 47,650.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 2120 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 44,740 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 970 at Rs. 46,900. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 2220 to Rs. 45,150 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 1620 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 47,750.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 680 to Rs 45,300 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 680 to Rs. 46,300 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,150 Rs. 47,650 Rs.42,400 Chennai Rs. 44,740 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,400 Kolkata Rs. 45,150 Rs.47,750 Rs.42,400 Mumbai Rs. 45,300 Rs.46,300 Rs.42,400



