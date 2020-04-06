Gold rates today move up by Rs. 10 in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 6 April 2020

Gold rates today have seen a minor increase of Rs. 10 at all metropolitan cities on 6 April 2020. The gold rates in Delhi increased by Rs. 10 per 10 gram of 22 carat thus making the price of Rs. 41,960 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also shook up by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,260.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai on Monday have also gone up by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,020 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also gone up by Rs. 40 to Rs. 44,020. The rates in Kolkata jumped to Rs. 40,790 and Rs 43,480 with a minimum difference of Rs. 10 for ten grams of bith 22 carat and 24 carat.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India. The gold rates are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 10 to Rs 41,510 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 10 to Rs. 42,510.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.10 to Rs. 40,360.







