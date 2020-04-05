Gold rates today move up slightly in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 5 April, 2020

Gold rates on Sunday, April 5 have seen a slight deviation with a minimum increase of Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 depending on the cities. The gold rate in Delhi increased by Rs. 50 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,950 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 50 to Rs. 44,250.

The gold rate in Chennai on Sunday have also gone up by Rs. 60 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,020 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also gone up by Rs. 40 to Rs. 44,020.

While gold rate in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped over by Rs. 65 to Rs. 40,780 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 85 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,470.

Gold rate in Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 55 to Rs 41,500 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 55 to Rs. 42,500.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.80 to Rs. 40,350.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,950 Rs. 44,250 Rs.40,350 Chennai Rs. 40,020 Rs. 44,020 Rs.40,350 Kolkata Rs. 40,780 Rs.43, 470 Rs.40,350 Mumbai Rs. 41,500 Rs. 42,500 Rs.40,350



