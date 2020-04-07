Gold rates today remains stable in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 7 April, 2020

Gold rates today have continued to be stable on 7 April 2020 with same prices as remained yesterday. The same trend is followed at all major cities in the country. The gold rates in Delhi per 10 gram of 22 carat is tagged at Rs. 41,960 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also constant at Rs. 44,260.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai, which was increased yesterday is stable on Tuesday with Rs. 40,020 per ten gram of 22 cars and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also stable at Rs. 44,020. The rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 40,790 and Rs 43,480 for ten grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India. The gold rates are Rs 41,510 per ten gram of 22 carat and Rs. 42,510 per ten gram of 24 carat.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has remained at Rs. 40,360.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,960 Rs. 44,260 Rs.40,360 Chennai Rs. 40,030 Rs. 44,030 Rs.40,360 Kolkata Rs. 40,790 Rs.43, 480 Rs.40,360 Mumbai Rs. 41,510 Rs. 42,510 Rs.40,360







