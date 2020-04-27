Gold rates today rises in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 27 April, 2020

Gold rates today 27 April, 2020 : The yellows metal has been on rise for last two consecutive days and continued to hike further with a sharp rise on Monday morning. The gold rates have been on rise due to shut down of stores amod lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak. Let us see the prices on 27 April 2020.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 43,120 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 46,030.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,620 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 10 at Rs. 45,930. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 10 to Rs. 43,930 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 46,130.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 10 to Rs 44,620 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 45,620 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,120 Rs. 46,030 Rs.42,600 Chennai Rs. 42,620 Rs. 45,930 Rs.42,600 Kolkata Rs. 42,930 Rs.46,130 Rs.42,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,620 Rs.45,620 Rs.42,600



