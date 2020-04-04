Gold rates today rises in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 4 April 2020

Today Gold rates on April 4 have jumped up by a huge margin all time high in last ten days. If we could seen the Gold rates at all major cites, the gold rate in Delhi increased by Rs. 720 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,900 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 730 to Rs. 44,200.





Gold Rate In Chennai

In Chennai, gold price today for 22 carat has spiked up by Rs. 230 to Rs. 39,960 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate also gone up by Rs. 710 to Rs. 43,980.

Gold Rate In Kolkata

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped over by Rs. 25 to Rs. 40,715 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 35 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,385.

Gold Rate In Mumbai

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 415 to Rs 41,445 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 415 to Rs. 42,445.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.110 to Rs. 40,270.