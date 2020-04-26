Gold rates today sees a sharp rise in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 26 April, 2020

Gold rates today 26 April, 2020: The rise in gold rates for last two consecutive days continued to move forward with a sharp rise on Sunday morning. The gold rates have been on rise due to shut down of stores amod lockdown enforced due to coronavirus outbreak. Let us see the prices on 26 April 2020.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 43,110 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 46,020.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,610 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 110 at Rs. 45,920. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 110 to Rs. 43,920 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 110 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 46,120.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 110 to Rs 44,610 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 110 to Rs. 45,610 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,110 Rs. 46,020 Rs.42,590 Chennai Rs. 42,610 Rs. 45,920 Rs.42,590 Kolkata Rs. 42,920 Rs.46,120 Rs.42,590 Mumbai Rs. 44,610 Rs. 45,610 Rs.42,590



