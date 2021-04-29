Gold rates today slashed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 29 April 2021

Gold rate today on 29 April 2021: The gold rates have slashed at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,160. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,160 Rs. 48,160 Rs.67,800 Hyderabad Rs. 44,160 Rs. 48,160 Rs.73,500 Kerala Rs. 44,160 Rs. 48,160 Rs.67,800 Vizag Rs. 44,160 Rs. 48,160 Rs.73,500

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.