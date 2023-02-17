  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today slashes and silver dips in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 17 February 2023

Gold and silver rates today
x

Gold and silver rates today

Highlights

Gold rates today, 17 February 2023 : Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 52,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 56,730 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.

Gold rates today, 17 February 2023: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam slashes and the silver dips. Going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 52,000 with a fall of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 56,730 with a fall of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 52,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 56,730 with a fall of Rs. 430.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 52,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 56,730. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 52,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 56,730.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 71,800.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg
Hyderabad Rs. 52,000 Rs. 56,730 Rs. 71,800
Bangalore Rs. 52,000 Rs. 56,730 Rs. 71,800
Kerala Rs. 52,000 Rs. 56,730 Rs. 71,800
Visakhapatnam Rs. 52,000 Rs. 56,730 Rs. 71,800
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X