Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 1 May 2020

Gold rates today on 1 May 2020: Gold rates fell sharply today in Indian markets. On MCX, June gold futures fell one per cent to Rs. 500 per ten grams. The rates have seen a fall from last four days except on Thursday. On Friday also, the rates have seen a fall while Silver rates saw a rise by a huge margin of Rs. 1010 to 42,520.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 590 to Rs. 44,750 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also reduced by Rs. 520 to Rs. 46,500.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have seen a fall by Rs. 470 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,950 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 490 to Rs. 46,700.

In Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat slashed by Rs. 590 to Rs. 44,750 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 500 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 46,800.

Ironically, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India has seen a spike up by Rs. 60 to Rs 45,400 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 60 to Rs. 46,400 respectively.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,750 Rs. 46,500 Rs.42,520 Chennai Rs. 43,950 Rs. 46,700 Rs.42,520 Kolkata Rs. 44,750 Rs.46,800 Rs.42,520 Mumbai Rs. 45,400 Rs.46,400 Rs.42,520



