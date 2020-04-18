Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 18 April 2020

Gold rates today on 18 April 2020: The gold rates have seen a huge fall across all metro cities after a continuous hike for the past week. The gold rate in Delhi has decreased by Rs. 1940 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,920 and the rate of ten-gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 1460 to Rs. 44,640.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have also down by Rs. 1500 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,600 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate are reduced by Rs. 1680 to Rs. 44,290.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten-gram of 22 carat jumped up by Rs. 1100 to Rs. 41,020 and rate of ten-gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 1545 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,455

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten-gram of 22 carat gold is decreased by Rs. 1490 to Rs 42,290 and that of ten-gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 1490 to Rs. 43,290.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.690 to Rs. 41,200







