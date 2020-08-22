Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 22 August 2020

Gold rates today, 22 August 2020: Gold rates have increased at all metro cities on Saturday. On MCX, Gold futures increased by Rs. 10 to Rs 55,960 while the silver has also surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 67,810 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. .

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

It is revealed by analysts that the gold price is expected to come down and been at volatile currently due to the announcement of the first Coronavirus vaccine by Russia. Factors that were the reasons for the hike in gold prices are weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the global economic recovery. On the other hand. Concerns over the economic damage caused due to the pandemic where the economy has shrank in the second quarter leading to increase of gold prices.

Gold rates in Delhi has been on the positive side right from the beginning of the year and making profits to the investors. Gold rates in Delhi on Saturday have increased by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively taking the prices to Rs. 51,310 and Rs. 55,960.

In Chennai, the gold rates have followed the prices that of Hyderabad where it has seen a hike of Rs. 10 to 50,850 per ten grams of 22 carat while the gold rate of ten grams of 24 carat also hiked in Chennai with Rs. 10 to Rs. 55,480.

Gold rates in Kolkata, stood at Rs. 52,530 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and Rs. 55,250 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai the commercial capital have increased by Rs. 10 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 50,990 and Rs. 51,990.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 51,310 Rs. 55,960 Rs. 67,810 Chennai Rs. 50,850 Rs. 55,480 Rs. 67,810 Kolkata Rs. 52,520 Rs. 55,250 Rs. 67,810 Mumbai Rs. 50,990 Rs. 51,990 Rs. 67,810



