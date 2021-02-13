Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 13 February 2021

Gold rate today on 13 February 2021: Gold rates have come down at all major cities on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,290 with a fall of Rs. 310. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,400 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,620 with a fall of Rs. 340. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,600 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 400 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,720 with a decrease of Rs. 420.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,140 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,830 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,440, and Rs. 47,440 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 460.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs.68,700 Chennai Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,720 Rs.73,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,140 Rs. 49,830 Rs.68,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,440 Rs. 47,440 Rs.68,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.