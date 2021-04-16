Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 16 April 2021

Gold rate today on 16 April 2021: Gold rates today have fall down at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,860 with a slash of Rs. 90 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,030 with a fall of Rs. 90. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,630 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 110 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,600 with Rs. 90 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an decrease of Rs. 280 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,810 with a fall of Rs. 270. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,860 and Rs. 45,860 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.