Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 24 April 2021

Gold rate today on 24 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,360 with a fall of Rs. 290 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,580 with a fall of Rs. 270. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,950 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 250 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,040 with Rs. 460 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,550 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 190 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,820 with fall of Rs. 190. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,060 and Rs. 46,060 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 190 fall.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,360 Rs. 50,580 Rs.68,900 Chennai Rs. 44,950 Rs. 49,040 Rs.74,300 Kolkata Rs. 47,550 Rs. 49,820 Rs.68,900 Mumbai Rs. 45,060 Rs. 46,060 Rs.68,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.