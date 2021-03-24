Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 24 March 2021

Gold rate today on 24 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,700. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,050 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,050 with Rs. 170 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,280 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 160 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,120 with Rs. 170 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 140 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,000 with Rs. 210 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 44,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 800





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,050 Rs.66,000 Chennai Rs. 42,280 Rs. 46,120 Rs.70,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,400 Rs. 47,000 Rs.66,000 Mumbai Rs. 43,000 Rs. 44,000 Rs.66,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.