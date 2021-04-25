Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 25 April 2021

Gold rate today on 25 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,250 with a fall of Rs. 110 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,470 with a fall of Rs. 270. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,770 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 180 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,840 with Rs. 200 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,440 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 110 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,710 with fall of Rs. 110. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,950 and Rs. 45,950 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 110 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,360 Rs. 50,580 Rs.68,700 Chennai Rs. 44,950 Rs. 49,040 Rs.74,000 Kolkata Rs. 47,550 Rs. 49,820 Rs.68,700 Mumbai Rs. 45,060 Rs. 46,060 Rs.68,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.