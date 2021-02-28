Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 28 February 2021

Gold rate today on 28 February 2021: Gold rates today have continued to slash at all major cities on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,580 with a fall of Rs. 600. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,850 with a fall of Rs. 690 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,930 with with a fall of Rs. 730. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,310 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 320 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,250 with a slash of Rs. 340.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,350 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 590 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,200 with a fall of Rs. 440. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,940 and Rs. 45,940 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 800 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 43,310 Rs. 47,250 Rs.72,500 Kolkata Rs. 45,350 Rs. 48,200 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,940 Rs. 45,940 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.