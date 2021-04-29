Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 29 April 2021

Gold rate today on 29 April 2021: Gold rates today have dropped at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,690 with Rs. 310 drop and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,870 with a fall of Rs. 310. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,380 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,400 with Rs. 310 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,440 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 310 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,140 with a fall of Rs 310. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,490 and Rs. 45,490 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 310 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,690 Rs. 49,870 Rs.67,800 Chennai Rs. 44,380 Rs. 48,400 Rs.73,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,440 Rs. 49,140 Rs.67,800 Mumbai Rs. 44,490 Rs. 45,490 Rs.67,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.