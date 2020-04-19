Gold rates today slips slightly in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 19 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 19 April 2020: The gold rates slipped down across all metro cities after a continuous hike for the past week.The gold rate in Delhi have increased by Rs. 60 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,980 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 44,550.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have also down by Rs. 90 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,510 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is reduced by Rs. 90 to Rs. 44,200.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 40,930 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 95 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,360.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs 42,200 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also down by Rs. 90 to Rs. 43,200

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.690 to Rs. 41,150.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,980 Rs. 44,550 Rs.41,150 Chennai Rs. 40,510 Rs. 44,200 Rs.41,150 Kolkata Rs. 40,930 Rs.43, 360 Rs.41,150 Mumbai Rs. 42,200 Rs. 43,200 Rs.41,150



