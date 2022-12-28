Gold rates today stable and silver surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 28 December 2022
Gold rates today, 28 December 2022: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 50,100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 54,630.
Gold rates today, 28 December 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 50,100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 54,630. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 50,900 with a hike of Rs. 40 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 55,520 with a hike of Rs. 40.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 50,100
|Rs. 54,630
|Rs. 72,300
|Chennai
|Rs. 50,860
|Rs. 55,480
|Rs. 74,200
|Kolkata
|Rs. 49,950
|Rs. 54,480
|Rs. 72,300
|Mumbai
|Rs. 49,950
|Rs. 54,480
|Rs. 72,300
