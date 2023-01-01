Gold rates today surge while silver dips in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 01 January 2023

Gold rates today, 01 January 2023: Gold rates today surges while silver slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee.



However, going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities on Sunday. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 50,600 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 55,200 with a hike of Rs. 270. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 50,600 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a surge of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 55,200 with a hike of Rs. 270. Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 50,600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,200 with a hike of Rs. 270. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 50,080 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 55,200. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 74,300. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 50,600 Rs. 55,200 Rs. 74,300 Bangalore Rs. 50,600 Rs. 55,200 Rs. 74,300 Kerala Rs. 50,600 Rs. 55,200 Rs. 74,300 Visakhapatnam Rs. 50,600 Rs. 55,200 Rs. 74,300