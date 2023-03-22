Gold rates today surged in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 22 March 2023

Gold rates today, 22 March 2023: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam surged. Going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 55,000 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,000 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 55,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 60,000 with a hike of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 55,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,000. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 55,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 60,000. Silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 74,700. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 55,000 Rs. 60,000 Rs. 74,700 Bangalore Rs. 55,000 Rs. 60,000 Rs. 74,700 Kerala Rs. 55,000 Rs. 60,000 Rs. 74,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 55,000 Rs. 60,000 Rs. 74,700