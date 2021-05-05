Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 05 May 2021

Gold rate today on 05 May 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,780 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,980 with Rs 210 hike on both the metals. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,520 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 300 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,570 with Rs. 330 hike.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,520 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 210 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,310 with Rs. 210 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,570 and Rs. 45,570 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 210 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,780 Rs. 49,980 Rs.70,000 Chennai Rs. 44,520 Rs. 48,570 Rs.75,300 Kolkata Rs. 46,520 Rs. 49,310 Rs.70,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,570 Rs. 45,570 Rs.70,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.