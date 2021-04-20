Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 20 April 2021

Gold rate today on 20 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,400 with a surge of Rs. 130 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,620 with a hike of Rs. 200. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,950 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 420 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,030 with Rs. 460 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 590 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,600 with a hike of Rs. 590. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,070 and Rs. 46,070 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 60 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs.69,200 Chennai Rs. 44,950 Rs. 49,030 Rs.74,300 Kolkata Rs. 46,900 Rs. 49,600 Rs.69,200 Mumbai Rs. 45,070 Rs. 46,070 Rs.69,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.