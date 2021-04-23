Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 23 April 2021

Gold rate today on 23 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,650 with a hike of Rs. 60 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,850 with a hike of Rs. 40. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,370 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 310 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,500 with Rs. 340 increase.





The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,740 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an surge of Rs. 750 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,010 with a hike of Rs. 320. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,250 and Rs. 46,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 50 hike.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,650 Rs. 50,850 Rs.70,300 Chennai Rs. 45,370 Rs. 49,500 Rs.73,900 Kolkata Rs. 47,740 Rs. 50,010 Rs.70,300 Mumbai Rs. 45,250 Rs. 46,250 Rs.70,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

