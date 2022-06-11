Goldi Solar looks to strengthen presence in AP & Telangana

Hyderabad Solar brand, Goldi Solar aims to expand its retail dealer and distributor network for its module sales business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. The company has more than 90 distributors and dealers in their retail network spread across 26 States in India and aims to add 25 channel partners in the two Telugu States in a year in a bid to strengthen its presence in the southern market. The announcement was made at RenewX ��� a two-day renewable energy trade expo at Hitex, Hyderabad for the South Indian market.



Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and MD, Goldi Solar, said: "The retail distribution network expansion at Goldi Solar is aimed at serving the growing demand for solar in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We have signed multi-megawatt contracts in Telangana and are also an exclusive module supply partner for Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution (APEPDCL). The support received so far has bolstered our confidence, and we hope to partner with the state in its solarization journey."



Bharat Bhut, Cofounder and and Director, Goldi Solar, said: "Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are emerging as important markets for solar power. We are keen to help support the acceleration in adoption of solar and help the state's vision of doubling its solar power production from 3,913 MW to 6,246 MW of solar power by 2023. We hope to cater to the demand that will be generated through favorable state policies such as the residential rooftop schemes."