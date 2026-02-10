Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy redefines intentional travel with curated line-up of meaningful experiences across Asia Pacific excluding China

Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) today unveiled a series of new, enhanced guest experiences under Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, a program that enables intentional travel across the region. With almost 100 experiences offered across close to 80 hotels in 12 APEC markets, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy offers guests the opportunity to forge deeper connections with the destinations and local communities they visit.

Centered around two main pillars—Community and Environment – the current program provides a variety of enriching experiences for guests across the region to explore what matters to the places they visit and discover how they can get involved. With a robust line-up of experiences, the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program is well-positioned to support intentional travel and serve as a trusted platform for travelers seeking a deeper understanding of local cultures and opportunities to contribute positively to local communities and ecosystems.

“The enhanced Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful experiences for guests when they stay with us. Today’s travelers want to travel with intention. They are looking to go deeper and truly understand the unique character of the destinations they visit. Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy also underscores our commitment to connecting people through the power of travel and serving our world, supporting local communities and environments,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International, APEC.

Each Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy experience is thoughtfully crafted to bring guests closer to the cultural fabric that shapes each destination and enables guests to learn more about local environments and communities. Through engaging, hands-on activities, guests can foster meaningful connections and make a positive difference to the destination they visit. A wide range of bespoke experiences are available only to hotel guests, with the full details available at Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy.

Currently, six meaningful Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy experiences are available across India, spanning six participating hotels and destinations. The portfolio includes one luxury hotel, four premium hotels, and one select property. With four Environment-focused and two Community-driven experiences, India offers a strong balance of sustainability-led and community-centered programming. Notably, India has the second-highest number of domestic destinations in APEC where travelers can enjoy Good Travel offerings.

Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy experiences in India include:

Conserving the Himalayan Topsoil with JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Guests can learn about efforts to conserve topsoil in the eroding Garhwal Range, vital to protecting local biodiversity. Through guided afforestation initiatives, the experience underscores the importance of responsible land stewardship in preserving Mussoorie’s Himalayan ecosystem.

Roots of Tomorrow with The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Centered around Aarey Colony, Mumbai’s ‘green lung,’ this hands-on sustainability experience introduces guests to tree planting, composting, soil enrichment, and waste minimization, supporting the protection of ecologically sensitive urban green spaces.

Turn Food Scraps into Culinary Gems with Renaissance Lucknow Hotel

Led by the hotel’s culinary team, this interactive session demonstrates how kitchen scraps, including fruit peels, can be transformed into flavourful creations, promoting mindful consumption and practical waste reduction.

Protect India’s Tribal Heritage with Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal

Guests can participate in a guided Warli art session to learn about the cultural significance of this traditional tribal art form, while supporting local artisans through skill preservation and sustainable income opportunities.

From Surplus to Signature: The Zero Waste Lab with The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

This immersive experience showcases how surplus ingredients are repurposed through fermentation and preservation techniques, highlighting circular culinary practices and sustainable innovation.

Support Marginalized Communities in Ahmedabad with Le Méridien Ahmedabad

Guests are encouraged to support ‘SAATH’, a charitable trust with over three decades of impactful work advancing access to education, healthcare, essential services, and sustainable livelihoods. Through meaningful engagement with local initiatives focused on social inclusion and skill development, guests can help create lasting economic opportunities and contribute to a more equitable, dignified quality of life for the community.

Through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International continues to champion purpose-driven hospitality, empowering guests to travel more consciously while supporting the communities and environments they visit. As intentional travel gains momentum, the program reinforces Marriott’s commitment to creating meaningful impact across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)