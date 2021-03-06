Government directs vehicle manufacturers to fit airbag for person occupying front seat other than the driver

Government has made it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to fit airbag for the person occupying the front seat other than the driver. Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that it is applicable on vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021, in case of new models and August 31, 2021, in case of existing models, shall be fitted with an airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver.

PIBIndiaMoRTH on Friday in a tweet said, "Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding the mandatory provision of an airbag for a passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety."





In December 2021, the government had sought public comment on a proposal to make airbags mandatory for the front passenger in all cars from this year. Prior to this, the Centre had made an airbag mandatory for the driver's seat in the cars. This came into effect from July 1, 2019.