Government exempts farming and allied activities from lockdown

The government on Saturday exempted agriculture, farming and allied activities from the lockdown. The decision has been taken to address problems being faced by the farming community. This will also ensure uninterrupted harvesting of crops.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been constantly monitoring issues related to the farmers ever since the lockdown was enforced. He was apprised of the difficulties the farmers could face in the harvesting of their crops and transporting food grains to the Mandis. The decision will also allow unhindered harvesting of crops.

Under the second Addendum to the Guidelines related to the nationwide lockdown issued by the Union Home Ministry the categories that have been exempted from the lockdown include agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products such as

Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

'Mandis' operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the State Government.

Farming operations by farmers and farmworkers in the field.

'Custom Hiring Centres (CHC)' related to farm machinery.

Manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seed.

Intra and Inter-State movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture/horticulture implements.

This decision has been taken to facilitate unhindered activities related to agriculture and farming to ensure essential supplies to the common man and that the farmers and common people do not face any difficulty during the lockdown.