Government of Karnataka Recognizes WorldSkills 2024 Winners from Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Reaffirming its commitment to the “Skill India Mission” and India’s aspiration for “Viksit Bharat 2047,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today proudly announced the felicitation of their ten talented employees by the Government of Karnataka for their exceptional achievements at the WorldSkills Competition 2024 held in Lyon, France.

At a ceremony held at Vidhan Soudha, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri Siddaramaiah, along with Hon’ble Minister of Medical Education & Skill Development Dr. Sharanprakash R Patil felicitated the winners in the presence of senior executives from Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

A total of ten awardees, Prem V, Bhanu Prasad, Darshan Gowda, Nelson, Mohith MU, Harish R, Hemanth, Udhay, Rohan and Sudeep were recognized for their outstanding skills and commitment. These young professionals, trained at Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), stood out among international competitors from over 60 countries. Each employee brought unique strengths to India Skills & WorldSkills Competition 2024, contributing to the team’s remarkable performance.

While Prem Vasanth Kumar achieved a Medallion of Excellence in Additive Manufacturing, Bhanuprasad SM and Darshan Gowda CS showcased remarkable versatility to achieve the Medallion of Excellence in Mechatronics at WorldSkills Competition 2024. The Medallion of Excellence is awarded to competitors who score 700 or more points. Further, the Mechatronics candidates were awarded second place in the Sustainable Practice Award, having successfully completed tasks measured against industry sustainability standards with the highest level of performance. Nelson, Mohith MU, and Harish R clinched the National Gold Medal in the Manufacturing Team Challenge, while Udhay, Hemanth, and Rohan received the Silver Medal, and Sudeep earned a Medallion of Excellence in Mechatronics & Car Painting skills—reaffirming Toyota’s continued leadership in nurturing high-quality technical talent. The Karnataka State Government awarded cash prizes of INR 5 lakh for each WorldSkills Medallion of Excellence winner, INR 3 lakh for National Level Gold Medalists, and INR 75,000 for Silver Medalists.

Speaking on the recognition, G. Shankara, Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are extremely proud of our employees and their outstanding accomplishments at WorldSkills 2024. We thank Government of Karnataka for recognizing & encouraging the winners. Their journey is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when dedication meets opportunity. This achievement reinforces our alignment with national initiatives like ‘Skill India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and state initiatives such as “Karnataka Kaushalya’ as we remain committed to building a skilled workforce for the nation. At Toyota, we are committed to transform rural youth to world class competitive technicians, creating opportunities and driving positive change in the communities we serve is central to our purpose, and we will continue advancing this journey toward inclusive growth and shared progress.”

All ten employees are alumni of the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), an institute established by TKM to empower rural youth with advanced manufacturing skills. Established in 2007, TTTI offers a three-year residential program in key trades like Assembly, Paint, Weld, and Mechatronics, with a strong focus on holistic development. Students undergo rigorous technical training alongside physical and character-building activities, including community service. With over 1,400 graduates and a 100% placement record, TTTI-trained students have consistently excelled at national and global skill contests, including the WorldSkills Competition, earning accolades and recognition for their technical excellence. To scale its impact, TKM has recently doubled TTTI’s intake, introduced dedicated seats for female candidates, and upgraded residential and training infrastructure.

Complementing TTTI’s efforts, Toyota Kaushalya serves as another key initiative aimed at expanding access to skill development. The Toyota Kaushalya program is a two-year, free training model with on-the-job learning for underprivileged youth. Furthermore, Toyota has also partnered with industrial and technical training institutes across India to create the Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP). To date, Toyota has established 68 T-TEP centres across India, benefitting over 14,000 students.

As India moves forward on its journey toward becoming a global skills capital, Toyota Kirloskar Motor remains steadfast in its vision to contribute meaningfully through sustained investment in training, education, and community development.