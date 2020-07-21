Government separates operation routes for the merchant, fishing vessels in south-west Indian waters

Ministry of Shipping today announced separate operation routes for merchant vessels and fishing vessels in South West Indian waters. Ministry has taken the step keeping in view the safety and efficiency of navigation. It also aims at minimizing accidents and enhance the marine environment.

The new routes will come into force from August 1, 2020. Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the decision reflects the centre's commitment to ensuring ease of navigation in Indian waters. He said it will also reduce instances of collision and will provide ease in the flow of traffic along with enhancing the protection of the marine environment.

He added, it is a very proactive and positive step of the Directorate General of Shipping which will efficiently regulate shipping traffic in this region.

A substantial number of merchant ships passes through the Arabian Sea along the South West coast of the country and many fishing vessels operate in the same region. The region is one of the busiest routes causes accidents between vessels and ships.

The coordinates of the routeing system in south-west Indian waters are notified by the Directorate General of Shipping, the statement said.