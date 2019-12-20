Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sees exponential retail growth in Telangana State & Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Retailing sector not only adding to the gross domestic product (GDP), but also generating employment in India, observes Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Hyderabad is playing a major role in retail growth, while both the Telugu states are recording exponential growth in this space as India is projected to be third largest retail market in the world by 2025, said the Governor.

India's retail market is divided into organized retail market, which accounts for just nine per cent, while the remaining 91 per cent is dominated by unorganized players.

The sector accounts for nearly 10 per cent of GDP and eight per cent of total workforce in the country. Online retail or e-tailing is also booming in the country, said the Governor.

Hyderabad, the world-class capital of Telangana and a leading IT hub in India, has witnessed phenomenal growth in retail sector in the past couple of decades thanks to the rapid growth in IT sector which has been generating many software jobs.

The Telangana Governor presented the 'Retail Ratna Awards-2019,' instituted by The Hans India, an English daily from Hyderabad Media House Ltd, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Hyderabad is home to 2.84 million sq ft of shopping mall space. This works out to be 0.42 sq ft per person, the lowest among seven largest cities in India.

This is a clear indication that retail sector is bound to see exponential growth in the City of Pearls in the coming years.

"I am extremely happy to be here with you all on this pleasant and wintry evening and be part of the Retail Ratna Awards being presented by The Hans India newspaper.

As you are all aware, India is now passing through a new phase of development with the concept of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas,' abstracted by our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modiji in order to create 'Sresth Bharath,' a nation par excellence where everyone lives in utmost happiness and comfort."

The Governor applauded the role of media in development of the country. "The media, whether it is print or electronic, has to play a major role in creating awareness among the people about what is really good for the society in a nonpartisan manner.

Like the bird 'Hansa' which incidentally happens to be the symbol of the Hans India Newspaper, the media should be able to separate real news from chaff and help in moulding the thought process of the society," remarked the Governor.

Highlighting the importance 'Sab Ka Vikas,' the Governor said "economy development for all would become a reality when all sections of the society progress. For that, it is necessary to encourage the local talent whichever field it may be.

I am glad that The Hans India Newspaper is awarding those who have achieved success the hard way in retail trade."

India, the country of 1.3 billion people, is among the fastest growing retail markets in the world.

Indian retail market, which was estimated to be about $950 billion in 2018, is projected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2020.

According to the 'Malls of India 2019' report, India is poised to become the world's third largest consumer market by 2025.

"I am glad that 'The Hans India', the fastest growing English daily newspaper with eight editions across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, has been playing a pioneering role in highlighting the issues of importance whether it is political, business, sports, education or empowerment of women.

I congratulate them because apart from focusing more on local news, they have now taken up the new initiative to encourage achievers in retail trade and create level playing field to compete with others in their respective trade.

I wish the Hyderabad Media House which owns The Hans India newspaper and the HMTV Telugu news channel all the best in their efforts and I hope year after year this award will gain greater prominence and soon would become the most coveted one. Wish you all Happy Christmas and New Year in advance," concludes Governor.

Award category: Electricals & Electronics

Vishal Peripherals

Vikas Hisariya, Managing Director





Vishal Peripherals is a Hyderabad-based wholesaler, distributer and retailer of computers, laptops and peripherals.



Prahalad Prasad Hisariya established the company on May 30, 1998. The second-generation entrepreneurs Vikas Hisariya and Vishal Hisariya are leading the company on a journey of growth. The company provides IT hardware, software, digital marketing solutions, and efficient employees to customers, through their group of companies.

At present, Vishal Peripherals has more than 100 employees. It deals with over 2,000 resellers and has 10 lakh customers, till date. It is a Rs 170 crore company and has already bagged other recognitions such as Acer Best Performance, Best Seller Award, etc.

Award category: Home Needs

Ratnadeep Retail

Shashi and Koti





Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based food and grocery retail chain. Established in 1987, the retail major made its mark in the market. Its first store in Hyderabad spreads over 3,000 sft space.



Over a period of 32 years, Ratnadeep Super Market grew from a partnership firm to a multi-store and is a private limited company. Currently, they operate 65 stores across Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Bengaluru. The supermarket has 3,500 people working across these stores.

With Sandeep Agarwal at the helm as Managing Director, their target is to become a national retail chain and achieve Rs 1,000 crore turnover by 2020. Ratnadeep has its own brand of staples and pulses, Excella. And, recently, introduced its private label in FMCG category.

Award category: Lifestyle

Manoj Vaibhav Gems & Jewellers

G B M Ratna Kumari, CMD





Manoj Vaibhav Gems and Jewellers Private Ltd is a Visakhapatnam-based jewellery retail group. Manoj Kumar Grandhi entered the jewellery business as a retailer in 1994, by founding Vaibhav Jewellers, a unit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems and Jewellers Pvt Ltd.



The group has 10 stores in coastal Andhra Pradesh and two stores in Hyderabad. They have provided employment to over 1,000 people. The family business established in 1989, first started with a textile store at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

GBM Ratna Kumari, the fourth generation in the family business leads Vaibhav Jewellers as the Chairperson and Managing Director. The CMD has received titles such as Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Woman Entrepreneur among others.

Award category: Special Awards

Fortune Inn Sree Kanya

S Ajit Kumar





Fortune Inn Sree Kanya has bagged a Special Award from The Hans India as part of the Retail Ratna Awards-2019. Fortune Inn Sree Kanya is a member of ITC Hotel Group. Fortune Park Hotels Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd.



The hotel has 52 alliances, 3,786 rooms under Select, Park, Inn and Resort brands across 45 cities thereby creating specialized products designed to suit the specific needs of various segments.

Proud recipient of numerous prestigious travel industry awards, Fortune Hotels provides contemporary accommodation to business and leisure travellers through its wide range of accommodation in pertinent destinations, with emphasis on efficient service and great value.

Award category: Hospitality sector

Hotel Bliss

A Ravisankar Reddy, General Manager





Hotel Bliss has won the Retail Ratna Award-2019 in the hospitality sector category. Hotel Bliss is a 3-Star category luxury hotel located in the foothills of the world-famous Tirumala Shrine, the abode of Lord Sri Balaji.



It has 116 rooms with one multicuisine restaurant and one for pure-vegetarian food. Established in 1996, Hotel Bliss offers customers a variety of choices through the restaurant, two bar and restaurants, seven banquet halls, swimming pool, world-class techno gym and steam bath.

The hotel is a most familiar for food festivals and non-vegetarian food items. The hotel earlier had won several prestigious awards such as National Tourism Award-2017 from India Tourism, Govt. of India.

Further, it won 'Award for Excellence' from AP Tourism Department for 5 times. Hotel Bliss won Swachh Sarvekshan Award - 2018 in Hotel Competition from Tirupati Municipal Corporation, and FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) Award -2018 in Kitchen Hygiene Ranking from Govt. of India, and three awards consecutively for 2016, 2017, 2018 from Quality Circle Forum of India.

The jury which zeroed in on the winners

K Narasimha Murthy





K Narasimha Murthy, having brilliant academic record and getting ranks in both CA & ICWA courses, entered the profession of Cost & Management Accountancy in 1983. He is associated with the development of cost & management information systems for more than 175 companies covering more than 50 industries.



In addition, he is closely associated with turning around of many large corporates, focusing on systems improvement with cost reduction approach. He is closely involved with several national level Institutions, presently on the Boards of STCI Finance Ltd, Infiniti Retail Limited (Tata Croma), Max Life Insurance, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Max Specialty Films Ltd.

In addition, he is associated as Member of Internal Audit & Investment Committees of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams. Earlier, he was associated as a Director with ONGC(2013-16). He was also Adviser (Financial Services) to the Government of AP in the rank of Special Chief Secretary.

Vanitha Datla





Vanitha Datla, VC and MD, ELICO, and former chairperson of CII Telangana, is known for her entrepreneurial spirit and strong views on women empowerment.



As Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Hyderabad-based ELICO Ltd, she played key role in analytical instruments industry. She is also Managing Director of Elico Healthcare Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ELICO, which is a preferred service provider to clients in the healthcare Industry in countries like USA, UK, Canada and Middle East.

In last two and half decades, she gained experience across diverse sectors with stints in the USA and India. She has keen networking skills, which has helped her to be elected in industry associations.

She was vice chairperson of CII AP in 2014. Post the bifurcation, she became chairperson of CII Telangana during 2014-2015 & 2015-2016.

Om Prakash Mishra





Om Prakash Mishra is the Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle, SBI. He joined State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer in 1987 in Danapur Branch of Patna Circle, Bihar. He has worked in Anjani, Tupudana and J C Road branches as Branch Head.



His exemplary work as a Regional Manager at Regional Business Office Muzaffarpur along with his excellent leadership skills landed him at the helm of control as Deputy General Manager (Business & Operations), Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, from 2012 to 2015 and Deputy General Manager (Business & Operations), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from 2015 to 2016.

Mishra's successful tenure at Lucknow got him elevated to the post of General Manager on July 13, 2016. He joined as General Manager (NW-I) Guwahati Circle and thereafter he was posted as General Manager (NW-I), Delhi Circle. He got promoted as Chief General Manager on April 24, 2019 and joined Hyderabad Circle on June 1, 2019.

Dr Hitesh Bhatt





Dr Bhatt is currently work as Director-Marketing & Communications, Retail Association of India (RAI), a leading body for retail sector in India.



He has over 19 years of experience working with some of India Inc's top organisations including B-Tex, Pepsi, Apollo Tyres, Reliance Industries Ltd, Future group (NHBS), and Times of India group. He has a rich experience in Organisation Strategy and Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Corporate communication and Sales.

Dr Hitesh Bhatt holds a doctorate degree in Branding in Retail from University of Mumbai. After completing his graduation in commerce from Mithibai College, he pursued Masters of Management Studies(MBA) from the University of Mumbai.

At RAI, he has initiated awards for retail and tech startups with the aim of creating world class retail ideas and success stories. He is also Executive Editor of STORAI, the magazine for the retail industry.

Sundeep Bhatnagar





Sundeep Bhatnagar is Director of Marketing and Business Development at (ni-msme). He has over 20 years of experience in diverse fields.



He played key role in turning around several Special Business Units (SBU) of multi-national companies (MNC). Prior to joining ni-msme, he also worked for several government institutions and startups.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy





P Chandra Shekhara Reddy is the Vice President (Sales & Marketing) at Gemini Edibles & Fats India which markets edible oils under Freedom brand. A 48-year-old industry veteran, he has more than 25 years of cross functional exposure in various edible oil organizations.



Reddy is a go-getter and brings a determined focus on revenue, relationship & repute through his leadership, adaptability & communication skills. He is both people & process driven with a sound understanding of business dynamics.

His focus on aggressive brand building and sales team development has helped in creating a vibrant workforce. He has been instrumental in setting up a robust and vast distribution network which has been crucial in positioning 'Freedom' as the No. 1 brand in the Sunflower Oil category in TS, AP and Odisha.