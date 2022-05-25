GovTech a big opportunity in India

Hyderabad: GovTech, which may be defined as use of IT in government service delivery which may vary from G2G, G2B or G2C services, is a multi-billion opportunity to serve over a billion population of India.

Based on the above principal theme, GovTech India Summit was recently organized under the aegis of EasyGov, a pioneer GovTech venture. The summit brought into the fore the understanding objectives of any government expenditure on technology.

The objectives in essence were to put people first and to design and deliver services/ benefits that are accessible, affordable, and inclusive. Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said, "The whole process of digitization is a transformational journey.

All government regulations should be light-touch regulations." According to Amit Shukla, MD & Founder, EasyGov, "GovTech is not about the startups having government clients. Indian startups are doing extremely well in fintech, edutech, e-commerce, etc.

